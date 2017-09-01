Jaguar - XJ6 4.2 automatic transmission - 1979

car description

Jaguar XJ6 4.2 Revised engineNew Varta batteryWolfrace rims with new tyresKoni shock absorbers front and rearStainless steel exhaustElectric windows (working)Central locking system (working)Air conditioning (needs to be refilled)Recently underwent maintenance (including adjustment of valve clearance)Original paintNormal signs of wear on the inside and outsideOdometer reading 47497 Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection valid until 18 April 2018This is a used vehicle. It is advised to view the vehicle before placing a bid. This to prevent disappointment afterwards. Please contact Catawiki to schedule an appointment. This Jaguar can be viewed in Meeden (Groningen), the Netherlands.