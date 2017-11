JAGUAR XJ6 3.2 SOVEREIGN 4d AUTO 216 BHP SALOON

Accessories

THIS LOVELY JAGUAR 3.2 SOVEREIGN WAS BOUGHT NEW AND REGISTERED TO THE BUSINESS OF THE MAN THAT OWNED THE CAR FROM NEW, THE VEHICLE WAS TRANSFERRED INTO HIS OWN NAME IN 1998 SO THE V5 SHOWS 2 KEEPERS BUT THE CAR HAS ONLY HAD 1 DRIVER. A LOW MILEAGE MODERN CLASSIC IN BLUE METALLIC WITH MAGNOLIA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, BURR WALNUT TRIM, ELECTRIC FRONT SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL AND 16" 20 SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS. THIS LOW MILEAGE VEHICLE HAS 12 SERVICE STAMPS WITH THE FIRST 6 BEING JAGUAR MAIN AGENTS AND THE FOLLOWING 6 AT INDEPENT SPECIALISTS. Full Mileage Verification and HPI Report available. We have full FCA accreditation & we can tailor a finance package to suit your budget & PCP Deals on most cars( subject to T&C's ).We offer Mapfre Abraxas GAP insurance & Gen3 glass coat paint protection. Great part-ex allowance or to book a test drive/viewing please Contact Us on 01789 739950 or WWW.aspicars.com or like our page on Facebook page.,Front Passenger Seat Adjustable from Rear, Leather Steering Wheel, Magnolia Trim Colour, Paint Metallic or Micatallic (3.2 Only)