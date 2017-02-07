loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2004 JAGUAR XJ6 V6 3.0 SE AUTO

Compare this car
£12,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

2004 JAGUAR XJ6 V6 3.0 SE AUTO
Finished in Silver with Magnolia Hide.
A Luxury Full Four Seater with Aluminum Monocoque Bodywork.
One Owner / Driver from new.
32,000 Miles with Full Main Dealer Service History
Specification includes ;
ABS,
Cruise Control,
Air Con,
Heated, Memory seats
Electric Locking, Doors and Mirrors,
Alloy Wheels,
Etc. Etc.
Impeccable throughout and known to me for many years.
Incredible value for money.
Please note that registration number shown is not included in the sale.

Accessories

2004 jaguar xj6 v6 3000cc se automatic silver 1-owner abs alloy-wheels air-con cruise-control fsh 2016 british xj

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235305
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ6
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    32000 mi
Email Dealer >>

Upton Fields Garage, Upton Road
NG25 0QB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed