2004 JAGUAR XJ6 V6 3.0 SE AUTO
Finished in Silver with Magnolia Hide.
A Luxury Full Four Seater with Aluminum Monocoque Bodywork.
One Owner / Driver from new.
32,000 Miles with Full Main Dealer Service History
Specification includes ;
ABS,
Cruise Control,
Air Con,
Heated, Memory seats
Electric Locking, Doors and Mirrors,
Alloy Wheels,
Etc. Etc.
Impeccable throughout and known to me for many years.
Incredible value for money.
Please note that registration number shown is not included in the sale.
2004 jaguar xj6 v6 3000cc se automatic silver 1-owner abs alloy-wheels air-con cruise-control fsh 2016 british xj
Upton Fields Garage, Upton Road
NG25 0QB,
United Kingdom
There’s something about a Jaguar that no other car can match. Climb aboa...
Leading the way at Bonham’s Scottsdale auction, which took place on 19 J...