car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1975 Jaguar XJ6/C in Black with Black leather interior. Very straight body with nice paint. Wire wheels fitted with its original wheels and hubcaps to put back to stock if you want. Lovely interior that appears to have been redone correctly at some time. Mechanically seems excellent, a little cold blooded but drives great when warmed up. It had around $1,350 spent this year on the fuel pumps, etc. There's a bunch of bills from around '96 from San Jose British Motors that exceed $20k. I would say that this is one of the better XJ6/C's with a lot of money spent on it. We have not put it through our shop and you should expect to do some routine maintenance, but its fundamentally a very good car. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.