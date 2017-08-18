Jaguar - XJ12 - Sovereign - 1986

car description

Very well maintained Jaguar XJ12 - Sovereign with a Daimler Double Six interior (black leather). Recently equipped with a new air conditioning compressor, converted to R134A so this air conditioning can be maintained.Revised steering, starter engine and front drivetrain.New fuel tanks.Engine and automatic gearbox replaced by good used copies with about 150,000 km.Car drives excellently and very comfortable, includes a beautiful Becker retro look radio/CD player with navigation system.MOT until September 2017.Features and accessories:Colour - Blue metallic.V12 - 213 KW 290 HPEngine displacement: 4,345 cm3Empty weight: 1900 kgAir conditioningCentral lockingElectronically adjustable front seatPower windows front and backSun roof (sliding roof)Alloy rims (pepper pots)Fog lightsLeather upholstery (in good condition)Wooden NARDI steering wheelPower steeringXenon lightingThis Jaguar can be viewed and picked up in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.