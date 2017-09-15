Jaguar - XJ12 SIII Sovereign - 1989

car description

After having enjoyed the V12 for six yeras, the time has now come to say goodbye to my beautiful XJ SIII in Westminster Blue.In the past six years and 45,000 kilometres, this car turned out to be very reliable. In addition to regular maintenance, the valve cover gasket was replaced two years ago, an exhaust was replaced last year, and the rear brake pads were replaced this year.Very nice and original Dutch XJ12 S3 V12 with 217 kW/295 HP, 2nd owner. In good technical condition. Dutch Period Vehicle Inspection valid until 13 June 2018. Odometer meter reading (172000), verifiable as correct. Air conditioning works.This vehicle can be viewed in Haarlem, the Netherlands.