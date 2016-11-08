Jaguar XJ V8 Sovereign LWB

car description

1998 Jaguar XJ V8 Sovereign Automatic LWB Outstanding example Recent service, fuel pump, a/c re-charge, timing chains LWB makes it very roomy Recent LPG comnversion provides good economy All the Jaguar toys Probable low mileage, large history file Outstanding example in Sapphire Blue, around £45,000 when new, now available for less than a tenth of that! Was converted to lpg in 2016, then upgraded to the Erma system this year, runs and drives superbly on petrol or lpg, the latter giving more than acceptable economy. Odometer reading of just over 87,000 miles believed to be correct, loved and regularly serviced through its life, had a service, new fuel pump and air conditioning re-charged this year, timing chains were replaced 8,000 miles ago. Exterior bodywork and interior are both excellent, even the headlining has no sags, all the Jaguar toys, a/c, electric windows and seats, central locking, electric mirrors, radio cassette with CD player in the boot, sunroof the only thing that appears not to be working, after-market reverse park aid  required because the long wheelbase model is 5 inches longer that standard  and what a difference to the rear legroom, Waxoyled, huge history fi