car description

About this Jaguar XJ V8 R SUPERCHARGED First registered March 2006 (06 Reg) this immaculate XJR is finished in gleaming Slate Grey with Ivory Leather and Charcoal Top Roll and Flint Grey Carpets, sitting on optional and expensive 20 Inch Sepang Alloys it looks every inch the purposeful sporting saloon car that Jaguar intended. The specification includes: CATS Adaptive Damping, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Electrochromic Interior and Exterior Powerfold Mirrors, Headlamp Powerwash and Xenon Headlights, Heated Front Windscreen, CD Autochanger, Driver and Front Passenger 16 Way Electrically Adjustable Heated Seats with Driver Memory. Cruise Control and Electric Rear Sunblind. The good Service History shows five main dealer stamps to 44,000 miles in 2012 followed by three further services with Specilaists that include a major Belt, Airconditioing and Fluids Service in March 2016 at 64,000 miles; 68,000 miles now recorded.