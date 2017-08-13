loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ V8 PORTFOLIO LWB 5.0L V8 Very Rare Car CAVIAR PEARL RED 63000 miles FJSH STUNNING 2010

£21,995
2010 10 Very Rare Portfolio 5.0L V8 385bhp Petrol Model Finished in Stunning CavIar Pearl Red with full Beige Leather Piped Brown + finished with Brown Leather Dash and Wood Inlays Only 62,000 miles with FJSH. 6 Services 4 by Main Jaguar Dealer + 2 by Jaguar Specialist.Massive Spec on this Long Wheel Base including 20 inch Alloys with Matching Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT tyres,Twin Glass Sunroofs,Touch Screen Satellite Navigation,Digital Instrument Cluster,Adaptive Cruise Control,Heated E/Steering Wheel finished in Wood and Leather, Xenon Headlights,E/Heated and Cooled Massaging Front Seats with Memory Function,Heated+Cooled Rear Seats,Reversing Camera, Bluetooth Telephone Function,Front+Rear Parking Sensors,Keyless Go+Entry, E/Windows,E/Folding Mirrors,Illuminated Door Entry Guards,Bowers+Wilkins Stereo System.XJL Private Reg included.Absolutely Amazing Car in Fabulous Condition + Extremely Rare.Beautiful Colour Combination and Massive Specification.UK Supplied with 2 Keys+Full Book Pack.;Please visit our website for our complete stocklist and testimonials www.performancecarcompany.com

  • Ad ID
    303768
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/08/2017
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    62000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    5
  • Engine Model
    V8 PORTFOLIO LWB 5.0L V8 Very Rare Car CAVIAR PEARL RED 63000 miles FJSH STUNNING
Jubilee House, 39 Park Way, Havant
Havant, PO9 1HH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

