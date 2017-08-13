JAGUAR XJ V8 PORTFOLIO LWB 5.0L V8 Very Rare Car CAVIAR PEARL RED 63000 miles FJSH STUNNING 2010

2010 10 Very Rare Portfolio 5.0L V8 385bhp Petrol Model Finished in Stunning CavIar Pearl Red with full Beige Leather Piped Brown + finished with Brown Leather Dash and Wood Inlays Only 62,000 miles with FJSH. 6 Services 4 by Main Jaguar Dealer + 2 by Jaguar Specialist.Massive Spec on this Long Wheel Base including 20 inch Alloys with Matching Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT tyres,Twin Glass Sunroofs,Touch Screen Satellite Navigation,Digital Instrument Cluster,Adaptive Cruise Control,Heated E/Steering Wheel finished in Wood and Leather, Xenon Headlights,E/Heated and Cooled Massaging Front Seats with Memory Function,Heated+Cooled Rear Seats,Reversing Camera, Bluetooth Telephone Function,Front+Rear Parking Sensors,Keyless Go+Entry, E/Windows,E/Folding Mirrors,Illuminated Door Entry Guards,Bowers+Wilkins Stereo System.XJL Private Reg included.Absolutely Amazing Car in Fabulous Condition + Extremely Rare.Beautiful Colour Combination and Massive Specification.UK Supplied with 2 Keys+Full Book Pack.;Please visit our website for our complete stocklist and testimonials www.performancecarcompany.com
