JAGUAR XJ V6 R-SPORT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: V6 R-SPORT Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1700 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Panoramic Roof Keyless Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers DAB Radio Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Leather Steering Wheel Cupholders Metallic Paint Speed Limiter
Beadles Jaguar Southend
SS95NG
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017