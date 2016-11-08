loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR XJ V6 R-SPORT Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: V6 R-SPORT Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1700 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Panoramic Roof Keyless Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers DAB Radio Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Leather Steering Wheel Cupholders Metallic Paint Speed Limiter

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417438
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1700 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2995
  • Engine Model
    2995
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£54,990

Beadles Jaguar Southend
SS95NG
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!