JAGUAR XJ SOVEREIGN V6 2007 Auto 175000 Diesel Black

JAGUAR Xj SOVEREIGN V6 finished in Black (Auto), 175,000 miles with grey leather interior only 2 previous owners from new. this car comes complete with a full service history.,,Features include Auto Lights, V5 Reg Doc, Electric Adjustable Seats, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rain Sensor, CD Player, Front Arm Rest, MOT, Auto Dip Rear View, Trip Computer, Elec Memory Seats, Heated Door Mirrors, ABS, Radio, CD Autochanger, Electric Windows, Metallic Paint, Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, Driver Airbag, Full Service History, 3 Month Warranty, Power Assisted Steering, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Warranted Mileage, Electric Rear Windows, Leather Interior, Alarm, Tel Pre Wiring, Digital Climate Control, Front Heated Seats, Passenger Airbag, Auto Wipers, Walnut Trim, Electric Mirrors, HPI Clear, Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lights, Multi Function Steering Wheel.,,Only and pound;5,995,,Contact us on: 01795 538900 or 07927 588773. THERE IS ALSO LOTS MORE PICTURES OF THIS CAR ON OUR WEBSITE AT www.motorworldofkent.com. THERE IS ALSO A YOUTUBE VIDEO OF MOST OF OUR CARS SO PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW.;Please feel welcome to come and view all our cars in our all weather floodlit showroom.;NO DEPOSIT FINANCE ON MOST OF OUR CARS WITH ZUTO FINANCE SUBJECT TO STATUS!!!!!!!!!!;;;;;
Unit 10, Standard Quay, Faversham
Faversham, ME13 7BS, Kent
United Kingdom
