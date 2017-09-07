loading Loading please wait....
» » »

JAGUAR XJ SOVEREIGN V6 2007 Auto 175000 Diesel Black

Compare this car
£5,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

JAGUAR Xj SOVEREIGN V6 finished in Black (Auto), 175,000 miles with grey leather interior only 2 previous owners from new. this car comes complete with a full service history.,,Features include Auto Lights, V5 Reg Doc, Electric Adjustable Seats, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rain Sensor, CD Player, Front Arm Rest, MOT, Auto Dip Rear View, Trip Computer, Elec Memory Seats, Heated Door Mirrors, ABS, Radio, CD Autochanger, Electric Windows, Metallic Paint, Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, Driver Airbag, Full Service History, 3 Month Warranty, Power Assisted Steering, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Warranted Mileage, Electric Rear Windows, Leather Interior, Alarm, Tel Pre Wiring, Digital Climate Control, Front Heated Seats, Passenger Airbag, Auto Wipers, Walnut Trim, Electric Mirrors, HPI Clear, Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lights, Multi Function Steering Wheel.,,Only and pound;5,995,,Contact us on: 01795 538900 or 07927 588773. THERE IS ALSO LOTS MORE PICTURES OF THIS CAR ON OUR WEBSITE AT www.motorworldofkent.com. THERE IS ALSO A YOUTUBE VIDEO OF MOST OF OUR CARS SO PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW.;Please feel welcome to come and view all our cars in our all weather floodlit showroom.;NO DEPOSIT FINANCE ON MOST OF OUR CARS WITH ZUTO FINANCE SUBJECT TO STATUS!!!!!!!!!!;;;;;

Accessories

3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Autochanger CD Player Cruise Control Digital Climate Control Driver Airbag Elec Memory Seats Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Full Service History Heated Door Mirrors Heated Seats HPI Clear Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Passenger Airbag Power Assisted Steering Radio Rain Sensor Rear Parking Sensors Tel Pre Wiring Traction Control Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc Walnut Trim Warranted Mileage

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310829
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/09/2017
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    175000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    SOVEREIGN V6
Email Dealer >>

Unit 10, Standard Quay, Faversham
Faversham, ME13 7BS, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed