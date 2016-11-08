loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR XJ SERIES XJ6 3.0 V6 SE 4dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: XJ6 3.0 V6 SE 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Alloy Wheels, Colour Coded Bumpers, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash Wipe, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Immobiliser, Computer, Central Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Full Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats, Park Distance Control, Power Assisted Steering, Rear Head Rests, CD Player, CD Multiplayer, Full Service History, 12 Months MOT, Leather upholstery, Low tax / Insurance, Any Inspection Welcome, Warranty, Click Website for all stock, High level brake light, 18" Alloys,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412937
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£3,695

Desirable Motors
Tredegar, NP224HR, Gwent
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!