JAGUAR XJ SERIES XJ6 3.0 V6 SE 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: XJ6 3.0 V6 SE 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 74000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Green
JAGUAR XJ6 3.0 V6 SE 4dr Automatic, Probably*THE BEST EXAMPLE***LEATHER SEATS**18 INCH SPORT ALLOY WHEELS* Electrically Adjustable/Full Leather/Heated/Memory/Comfort Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Parking Sensors, Radio/CD, Integral Front Fog Lights, Driver/Passenger Centre Arm Rest, Immobiliser, Alarm, ABS, On Board Fuel/Trip Computer, Exterior Chrome Pack, Walnut Effect Inlays, Satellite Audio Control, Electric Windows, Leather/Multi Function Steering Wheel With Electronic Reach/Rake Adjustment, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Power Steering, Remotely Retractable/Electric/Heated Door Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Airbags. Please Note: A Large Range Of Other Makes And Models Including New Mitsubishi Range Carried In Stock: 1.0, 1.25, 1.3, 1.4, 1.5, 1.6, 2.0, 2.2, 2.5,3.0, Diesel, Hybrid, Manual, Auto, 3 And 5 Doors, Saloon, Hatchback, Estate, MPV, 4x4, With Alloys, Leather, Sat Nav, Etc. Finance arranged debit cards accepted. This a is special internet price, on production of this advert, at the point of sale + transaction fee 199. Generous P/X Allowance. Only 1 Mile From Sticker Lane Enter BD2 4SE in your Sat Nav. www.mbmotorgroup.com Tel 01274 627788.
MB Motor Group Bradford
Bradford, BD24SE, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
