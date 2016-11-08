loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR XJ SERIES XJ 2.7 TDVi Executive [LWB] Auto FJSH FINANCE AVAILABLE

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: XJ 2.7 TDVi Executive [LWB] Auto FJSH FINANCE AVAILABLE Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 120000 Engine Size: 2722 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

2007/57 FULL SERVICE HISTORY 9 SERVICE STAMPS CAMBELT KIT CHANGED IN 2016 RARE LWB MODEL Here we have for sale this Lovely Jaguar XJ Executive TDVI Auto Finished in Metallic Black Spec includes Full Cream Leather With Heated Electric Seats,Remote Central Locking,Rear Parking Censor,Air Con,Climate Control,Front Fog Lights,Alloys With All Good Tyres,Beautiful Car Throughout Supplied With Full Service History All Paperwork Handbooks And 2 Keys Any Trial Visit My Website For More Quality Cars At CDA CAR SALES.CO.UK Tel 07984 864053 FINANCE THROUGH CLOSE BROTHERS MOTOR FINANCE

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420726
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    120000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2722
  • Engine Model
    2722
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£6,290

CDA Car Sales
Doncaster, DN33QL, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!