loading Loading please wait....
» » »

JAGUAR XJ SERIES V8 R SUPERCHARGED Auto

Compare this car
£8,790
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: V8 R SUPERCHARGED Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 91600 Engine Size: 4196 Ext Color: Jaguar Racing Green Metallic With Champagne

Accessories

Westwell Jones Jaguar Specialists are very pleased to offer this top of the Flagship Jaguar XJR 4.2 Supercharged finished in the very desirable colour combination of Jaguar Racing Green metallic with contrasting Champagne Hide and Walnut interior Veneers. Only 2 previous owners in 12 years of motoring and having only just covered 91,600 miles with a fully documented Jaguar main agent/Specialists service history. With an original list price in excess of £70,000, this is the perfect time to purchase this beautiful, timeless and appreciating Jaguar XJR. Factory specification to include colour touch screen satellite navigation system with Bluetooth telephone preparation, Alpine premium Hi Fi system with CD auto changer, heated electric front seats with lumbar and driver memory function, electric rear privacy blind, dual zone climate control, cruise control with forward alert system (Radar), multi function leather and wood steering wheel, heated front windscreen with rain sensitive wipers, auto adaptive Bi Xenon headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, electric and power folding door mirrors, electric windows and totally unmarked 19'' alloy wheels. Complete with 2 keys and service book and book pack. PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWROOM TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322211
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    91600 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4196
  • Engine Model
    4196
Email Dealer >>

Westwell Jones Ltd
GU149SL,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed