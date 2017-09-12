JAGUAR XJ SERIES V8 R SUPERCHARGED Auto

Accessories

Westwell Jones Jaguar Specialists are very pleased to offer this top of the Flagship Jaguar XJR 4.2 Supercharged finished in the very desirable colour combination of Jaguar Racing Green metallic with contrasting Champagne Hide and Walnut interior Veneers. Only 2 previous owners in 12 years of motoring and having only just covered 91,600 miles with a fully documented Jaguar main agent/Specialists service history. With an original list price in excess of £70,000, this is the perfect time to purchase this beautiful, timeless and appreciating Jaguar XJR. Factory specification to include colour touch screen satellite navigation system with Bluetooth telephone preparation, Alpine premium Hi Fi system with CD auto changer, heated electric front seats with lumbar and driver memory function, electric rear privacy blind, dual zone climate control, cruise control with forward alert system (Radar), multi function leather and wood steering wheel, heated front windscreen with rain sensitive wipers, auto adaptive Bi Xenon headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, electric and power folding door mirrors, electric windows and totally unmarked 19'' alloy wheels. Complete with 2 keys and service book and book pack. PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWROOM TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE