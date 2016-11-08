loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR XJ SERIES SPORT PREMIUM V6 / ALL BLACK GUISE Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: SPORT PREMIUM V6 / ALL BLACK GUISE Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 61400 Engine Size: 2722 Ext Color: Ultimate Black Metallic With Warm Charcoal

Accessories

Westwell Jones Jaguar Specialists are very pleased to offer this top of the Jaguar XJ 2.7d Sport Premium finished in the very desirable colour combination of Jaguar Ultimate Black metallic with matching Warm Charcoal Hide and Aluminium Veneers. This stunning Jaguar has only covered 61,400 miles from new and benefits from a fully documented Jaguar main agent/Specialists service history and a huge factory specification to include colour touch screen satellite navigation system with Bluetooth telephone preparation, premium Hi Fi system with CD auto changer, heated and cooled electric front seats with lumbar and driver memory function, dual zone climate control, cruise control, multi function leather and wood steering wheel, heated front windscreen with rain sensitive wipers, auto adaptive Bi Xenon headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, electric and power folding door mirrors, electric windows and 20'' Callisto alloy wheels. Complete with 2 keys and service book and book pack. PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWROOM TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412733
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    61400 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2722
  • Engine Model
    2722
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£11,490

Westwell Jones Ltd
GU149SL
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!