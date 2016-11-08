JAGUAR XJ SERIES SPORT PREMIUM V6 / ALL BLACK GUISE Auto

Accessories

Westwell Jones Jaguar Specialists are very pleased to offer this top of the Jaguar XJ 2.7d Sport Premium finished in the very desirable colour combination of Jaguar Ultimate Black metallic with matching Warm Charcoal Hide and Aluminium Veneers. This stunning Jaguar has only covered 61,400 miles from new and benefits from a fully documented Jaguar main agent/Specialists service history and a huge factory specification to include colour touch screen satellite navigation system with Bluetooth telephone preparation, premium Hi Fi system with CD auto changer, heated and cooled electric front seats with lumbar and driver memory function, dual zone climate control, cruise control, multi function leather and wood steering wheel, heated front windscreen with rain sensitive wipers, auto adaptive Bi Xenon headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, electric and power folding door mirrors, electric windows and 20'' Callisto alloy wheels. Complete with 2 keys and service book and book pack. PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWROOM TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE