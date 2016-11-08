JAGUAR XJ SERIES SOVEREIGN V6 Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: SOVEREIGN V6 Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 64000 Engine Size: 2722 Ext Color: Black

6 Month RAC Warranty as standard! Specialist Finance and PCP deals! We welcome any part exchange! All cars viewed inside our 60 car showroom! Eagle Automotive ltd are delighted to offer for sale this stunning Jaguar XJ Sovereign with a full service history and just 64K miles on the clock! This car boasts a massive specification! Heated electric front and rear ivory nappa leather seats, Climate control, active cruise control, navigation with Bluetooth function, heated front window screen, front and rear parking sensors, privacy glass with rear and side sun blinds, metallic black paintwork, rear televisions with tray tables, 19 inch alloy wheels and the list goes on! We offer fantastic rates of finance and PCP. Nationwide delivery. We welcome any part exchange. For out of hours please call, whatsapp or email Kris on 07834021269. Please note our adverts are only as accurate as the specification check carried out

  • Ad ID
    421597
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    64000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2722
  • Engine Model
    2722
