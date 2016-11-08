JAGUAR XJ SERIES d V6 Portfolio 4dr Auto [8]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: d V6 Portfolio 4dr Auto [8] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7986 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Italian Racing Red
20'' Venom Alloy Wheels,Exterior Sport Pack,18'' Alloy Space Saver,4 Zone Climate Control,Heated/Cooled Front & Rear Seats,Rear View Camera,4 Way Lumbar Support,Memory Front Electric Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Heated Front Windscreen,2 Year Jaguar Approved Warranty
Guy Salmon Jaguar Stockport
Stockport, SK12AD, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017