JAGUAR XJ SERIES d V6 Portfolio 4dr Auto [8]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: d V6 Portfolio 4dr Auto [8] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7986 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Italian Racing Red

20'' Venom Alloy Wheels,Exterior Sport Pack,18'' Alloy Space Saver,4 Zone Climate Control,Heated/Cooled Front & Rear Seats,Rear View Camera,4 Way Lumbar Support,Memory Front Electric Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Heated Front Windscreen,2 Year Jaguar Approved Warranty

  • Ad ID
    411272
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7986 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£32,000

Guy Salmon Jaguar Stockport
Stockport, SK12AD, Cheshire
United Kingdom

