JAGUAR XJ SERIES 6 Auto

Type: Used Year: 1995 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: 6 Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 167000 Engine Size: 3239 Ext Color: Red

Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Alarm, CD Player, Metallic Paintwork, Alloy wheels, Came in today from a nice chap who bought a newer vehicle-I am sure their was a tear in his eye-1995-XJ6-167,000 Mls-Mot Feb 2018 (No advisories)-Drives well/looks good-Not the usual rusty bashed jag-

  • Ad ID
    419693
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    167000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3239
  • Engine Model
    3239
£1,270

A.M.C Automatic Specialists
Erith, DA81QL, Kent
United Kingdom

