JAGUAR XJ SERIES 5.3 HE 2d AUTO 299 BHP

£8,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 1991 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: 5.3 HE 2d AUTO 299 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 98259 Engine Size: 5343 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Lattice alloys, Barley leather, Service history, Electric windows, Walnut trim - Lattice alloys, Barley leather, service history, electric windows, walnut trim.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313962
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    98259 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5343
  • Engine Model
    5343
Gouldings Car Sales
Lincoln, LN67BN, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

