JAGUAR XJ SERIES 4.2 V8 SOVEREIGN LWB 4DR AUTOMATIC

128000 miles. *VIDEO OF THIS CAR AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE* This stunning Jaguar XJ X350 4.2 V8 Petrol Automatic Sovereign has covered 128000 miles in midnight black with beige piped heated leather electric seats. Full stamped history showing services at 10k, 20k, 30k, 43k, 63k, 77k, 88k, 92k, 105k, 114k (All Jaguar or Jaguar Specialist) + Freshly Serviced + MOT to 3rd July 2018. 2 Previous Owners/TV's in headrests/Front and Rear Heated Seats/Heated Screen/Ice Cold Air Con/Sat Nav/Grey Alloy Wheels + MORE SPEC Current owner has owned this vehicle since November 2007! *MAIN DEALER PART EXCHANGE* VOSA Mileage History Checked and HPI Clear. Vehicle has received an independent health check with report ++ Any inspection is more than welcome ++ Nationwide Delivery Service Available ++ Credit/Debit Card Accepted ++ Approved Finance Partner with Consumer Credit Licence ++ Call/Message anytime including evenings ++ Facetime/Video Call Available Around Your Schedule ++ www.woodsoncars.co.uk Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Seat Adjustment, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Fuel Computer, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Pollen Filter, Privacy Glass, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Remote Boot Release, Steering Column - Adjustable, CD Autochanger, CD Radio, Leather Steering Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Front Fog Lights, Headlight Cleaning System, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Leather Upholstery, Metallic Paint, Solid Paint, Alloy Wheels.