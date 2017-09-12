JAGUAR XJ SERIES 4.2 V8 SE 4d AUTO 292 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: 4.2 V8 SE 4d AUTO 292 BHP Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 77689 Engine Size: 4196 Ext Color: BLACK
THIS JAGUAR IS AT GOULDINGS CAR SALES, STATION ROAD, NORTH HYKEHAM, LINCOLN LN69AT TEL 01522695603,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm , Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Computer , Cruise Control, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat Height Adjustment - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Twelve, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Cruise Control/Telephone, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather
Gouldings Car Sales (North Hykeham)
LN69AT, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
Thanks to its retro styling, Jaguar’s 2003 range-topping luxury saloon w...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...