JAGUAR XJ SERIES 4.0 2dr Auto

Accessories

Blue, HPI CLEAR, 2 PREVIOUS OWNERS, SERVICE HISTORY, JUST HAD MAJOR SERVICE COSTING 2,600, A GREAT CLASSIC CAR THAT CAN BE USED EVERY DAY OR PUT AWAY FOR SPECIAL OCCASIONS, FITTED WITH THE CELEBRATION 4.0 ENGINE GIVING EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE AND IMPROVED MPG, 3 owners, GORGEOUS COLOUR COMBINATION OF RIVIERA BLUE METALLIC AND CREAM SPORTS LEATHER INTERIOR, WILL GO OUT WITH A NEW MOT, VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT TCSGROUP.CO FOR MORE VEHICLES, 11,950 p/x welcome