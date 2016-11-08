loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ SERIES 3.0 SE 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: 3.0 SE 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Silver

Metallic Silver, Upgrades - CD Player, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Dark Poplar Wood Trim, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Rear), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Upholstery Leather, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alloy wheels, Anti - Lock Braking System (ABS), Body Colour Bumpers, Centre Console, Central Door Locking - Remote Control, Cruise control, Cup Holders, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Engine Immobiliser, Front Fog Lights, Height adjustable drivers seat, Leather seats, Metallic Paint, Immobiliser, Lumbar support, Power - Assisted Steering, Parking aid, Power steering, Radio. 5 seats, 4,990 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    417485
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
£4,990

Williams Motor Company
Crewe, CW27RW, Cheshire
United Kingdom

