JAGUAR XJ SERIES 3.0 SE 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: 3.0 SE 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Silver
Metallic Silver, Upgrades - CD Player, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Dark Poplar Wood Trim, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Rear), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Upholstery Leather, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alloy wheels, Anti - Lock Braking System (ABS), Body Colour Bumpers, Centre Console, Central Door Locking - Remote Control, Cruise control, Cup Holders, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Engine Immobiliser, Front Fog Lights, Height adjustable drivers seat, Leather seats, Metallic Paint, Immobiliser, Lumbar support, Power - Assisted Steering, Parking aid, Power steering, Radio. 5 seats, 4,990 p/x welcome
Williams Motor Company
Crewe, CW27RW, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017