JAGUAR XJ SERIES 2.7 TD Sovereign 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: 2.7 TD Sovereign 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 106000 Engine Size: 2722 Ext Color: Grey
Grey, 9 STAMPS! FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 5+ owners, Full service history, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Voice Activated Controls, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Heated Front Screen, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Telephone Equipment, Computer, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (19in). 5 seats, 5,999 p/x welcome
Select Cars of Bristol
BS306DL
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017