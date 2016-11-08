loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR XJ SERIES 2.7 TD Sovereign 4dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ SERIES Trim: 2.7 TD Sovereign 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 106000 Engine Size: 2722 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Grey, 9 STAMPS! FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 5+ owners, Full service history, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Voice Activated Controls, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Heated Front Screen, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Telephone Equipment, Computer, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (19in). 5 seats, 5,999 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404316
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    106000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2722
  • Engine Model
    2722
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£5,999

Select Cars of Bristol
BS306DL
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!