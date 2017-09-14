JAGUAR XJ SERIES 2.7 TD Sovereign 4dr Auto

Accessories

Blue, A BEAUTIFUL CONDITION BOTH INSIDE AND OUT FANTASTIC SPEC JAG SOVEREIGN COMPLETE WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY AND A FRESH 12 MONTH MOT.THE CAR IS AMAZING AND WAS SERVICED AT 11K 16K 25K 29K 47K 63K 72K 79K 87K ALL AT JAGUAR AND AT 90K IN JAN THIS YEAR, 4 owners, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Cruise Control, Power-Assisted Steering, Front Fog Lights, Seat Height Adjustment (Memory Driver/Passenger), Paint Metallic, Side Protection Mouldings, Head Restraints, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking, Climate Control, Voice Activated Controls, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Traction Control System, Speakers, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, Anti-Lock Brakes, Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding), Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Side, Mirrors Internal, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Deadlocks, Satellite Navigation, Electronic Stability Programme, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Telephone Equipment, Computer, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Air Bag Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Upholstery Leather, Head Air Bags, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Audio/Cruise Control), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Spare Wheel, Alloy Wheels (19in). 5 seats, PLEASE CHECK OUT OUR DEALER REVIEWS AND POP DOWN FOR A FRIENDLY HASSLE FREE TEST DRIVE AND ALLOW OUR TEAM TO MAKE YOUR PURCHASE A PLEASURE AND NOT A CHORE.WE ALWAYS AIM TO PUT OUR CUSTOMERS FIRST AND THIS SHOWS IN OUR AMAZING CUSTOMER FEEDBACK AND REVIEWS, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK PART EXCHANGE WELCOME AND FINANCE ARRANGED.CALL 07718702658 DAY OR NIGHT, 7,990