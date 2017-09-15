Jaguar - XJ-S V12 converted to a convertible - 1979

car description

Right-hand drive (RHD) - 5,343 cc V12 engine - automatic - 66,921 miles - Dutch registrationVirtually rust-free Jaguar XJ-S from 1979 with a V12 engine CONVERTED TO A CONVERTIBLE.This car is a right-hand drive (RHD) and has targa/convertible on its Dutch registration.Manufacturing year: 28-09-1979Odometer reading: 66,921 milesThis car has a 5.343 cc 286 hp 12 cylinder engine and an automatic transmission. The engine runs very well.Dutch General Periodic Inspection is valid until 11 May 2018.The interior, convertible top and cover are not in new condition, but still reasonable.The left door has a dent, see picture and the upholstery on the driver's seat is not very nice anymore.The car was silver at some point, this is still visible under the bonnet.The car can be viewed and picked up in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.