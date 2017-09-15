loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar - XJ-S V12 converted to a convertible - 1979

Compare this car
View Auction
€5,500 - €7,150 (£4,891.70 - £6,359.21)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Right-hand drive (RHD) - 5,343 cc V12 engine - automatic - 66,921 miles - Dutch registrationVirtually rust-free Jaguar XJ-S from 1979 with a V12 engine CONVERTED TO A CONVERTIBLE.This car is a right-hand drive (RHD) and has targa/convertible on its Dutch registration.Manufacturing year: 28-09-1979Odometer reading: 66,921 milesThis car has a 5.343 cc 286 hp 12 cylinder engine and an automatic transmission. The engine runs very well.Dutch General Periodic Inspection is valid until 11 May 2018.The interior, convertible top and cover are not in new condition, but still reasonable.The left door has a dent, see picture and the upholstery on the driver's seat is not very nice anymore.The car was silver at some point, this is still visible under the bonnet.The car can be viewed and picked up in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325582
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Jaguar - XJ-S V12 converted to a convertible -

    Jaguar XJ

    €5,500 - €7,150 est. (£4,891.70 - £6,359.21 est.)
    London , London
  • Jaguar - XJ-S 5.3 V12 Convertible - 1986

    Jaguar XJ

    €25,500 - €33,150 est. (£22,679.70 - £29,483.61 est.)
    London , London
  • Jaguar - XJ Sovereign - 2000

    Jaguar XJ

    €4,250 - €5,525 est. (£3,779.95 - £4,913.94 est.)
    London , London
  • Jaguar - XJ 6 series I - 1972

    Jaguar XJ

    €8,250 - €10,725 est. (£7,337.55 - £9,538.82 est.)
    London , London
  • Jaguar - XJ 4.2 - 1978

    Jaguar XJ

    €8,900 - €11,570 est. (£7,915.66 - £10,290.36 est.)
    London , London