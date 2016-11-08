Jaguar - XJ-S 5.3L V12 Coupe (matching numbers) - 1985

car description

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to become the new owner of this timeless classic Jaguar convertible! This is a NO RESERVE auction. The Jaguar XJ-S, XJS for the third generation, was a GT-car from the British car brand Jaguar. The XJ-S was introduced in 1975 as replacement of the Jaguar E-Type. The model was built in 3 generations until 1996 after which it was followed by the Jaguar XK8. Currently, the XJ-S is coming into a status of its own, just like the legendary E-Type which is the follow-up of this model, and is therefore increasingly hard to find.The new XJ-S Mark II was released in 1981 with Jaguar’s new High-Efficiency engine (HE). The car reached a top speed of 250 km/h and therefore was the fastest automatic in the world.This Jaguar is in a relatively neat condition and used to run properly, however it currently does not run. The former owner improved and replaced some parts: new fuel pump (and filters), engine tune-up, new dynamo, and new starter relay. However, he did not finish this project. The reason for the performed works was that the car would sometimes start and other times it would not, this was caused by the ECU according to the former owner (ECU no longer present). Currently, the aforementioned still needs to be taken care of before being able to drive the car. The brakes of the car have a good feel and the interior looks neat (seats slightly discoloured). The car is still fitted with the original Jaguar alloy rims and with the original radio. The bottom of the car looks sleek and solid. It is becoming increasingly hard to find an XJ-S V12, so don’t wait too long and become the owner of this Jaguar with great potential right now!Hereby the information of the car: Brand: Jaguar Type: XJ-S 5.3L V12 CoupeManufacturing year: 1985Engine and power: 5343CC V12 277HP (Matching numbers) Fuel type: Petrol Transmission: Automatic Odometer reading: 84022Number of keys: 1 Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full) Documents / registration number: USA title VIN: SAJNV5848FC122707 OPTIONS: - Leather upholstery (original).- Original Jaguar rims- Original Jaguar radio- Power steering - Power brakes- Power windows - Power seats- Double exhaust - Chromed bumpers - 3rd brake light- Speed controlADDITIONAL REMARK:- Original paintwork in good condition but shows some spots (see pictures)- Currently does not runThe car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands