Jaguar - XJ-S 4.0 - 1994

car description

The robust 6-cylinder in-line engine, with a capacity of four litres, forms the foundation of this British convertible. The combination of a lot of horsepower with an automatic gearbox, the comfort and the many options make every ride in this XJ-S an enjoyable ride.The pictures show a beautiful and distinguished classic car, imported from the United States. You can use it straightaway, it includes Dutch periodic vehicle inspection (30-10-2018), but... the true enthusiast will further improve this vehicle to bring its condition to an even higher level. The champagne coloured paintwork is in good condition, every technical component works, the engine runs nicely. Shifting gears, braking and steering all works properly. The convertible roof is also in a good condition. The electrically adjustable heated front seats, air conditioning, cruise control, on-board computer, wood finish, chamois upholstery are all in a neat and good condition. The oil pressure gauge was placed in a strange place by the previous owner, but the oil pressure itself is fine.Some damage due to rubble impact on the paintwork and on the headlight glass, a tear in the bottom part of the rear bumper, paintwork and interior show slight traces of wear. These are the flaws of this Jag, which is otherwise in a good condition. With an orderly to-do list, the perfectionist will know what to do with this car.This Jaguar can be viewed and picked up in Waalwijk, the Netherlands.