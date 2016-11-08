loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:D V6 PORTFOLIO ,Derivative:X351 ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) Portfolio SWB

Electric Parking Brake, Panoramic roof, Keyless entry + keyless start, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Tyre pressure monitor, Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Emergency Brake Assist, Four-zone automatic climate control, Heated front windscreen, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Starter system: Stop/Start, All-Surface Progress Control (ASPC), LED rear tail lamps, Power boot lid (open and close)

  • Ad ID
    418514
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    EN17LVK
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
£59,990

Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom

