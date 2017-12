Jaguar > XJ

Accessories

Solid White, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH PHONE AND MUSIC STREAMING, FULL BLACK LEATHER WITH IVORY PIPING, ADAPTIVE XENON HEADLIGHTS WITH HIGH BEAM ASSIST, GREY SUEDE HEADLINING, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY AND START, ECO START STOP SYSTEM, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO LIGHTS AND WIPERS,, HEATED STEERING WHEEL., Upgrades - Alloy Wheels - 20in Kasuga Polished, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, 4 WAY LUMBAR AND ADJUSTABLE BOLSTER, ADAPTIVE XENON HEADLAMPS WITH AUTO HIGH BEAM, DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS ELECTRIC MEMORY, FRONT AND REAR COMFORT AIR CONDITIONING, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SYSTEM WITH REAR CAMERA, TYRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, 8 SPEED AUTO ZF GEARBOX, ELECTRIC BOOT OPEN AND CLOSE, PANORAMIC ROOF, 6 months warranty, 2 owners, Last serviced at 5,000 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Start/Stop System, Meridian Surround Audio System 825W, ELECTRIC HEATED POWER FOLD MIRRORS, REAR ARMREST WITH CUP HOLDERS. 5 seats, ELECTRIC MEMORY STEERING COLUMN, ELECTRIC MEMORY FRONT SEATS, CD/DVD PLAYER WITH DAB RADIO, HARD DRIVE MEMORY, USB AUX IPOD CONNECTIVITY AND DAB RADIO, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR, SOLAR HEAT RETAINING GLASS, PERFORATED SOFT GRAIN LEATHER, 4 ZONE CLIMATE. ELECTRIC HEATED AUTO DIMMING MEMORY POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, FULL JAGUAR SERVICE HISTORY LAST SERVICE UNDER 1000 MILES AGO,PREMIUM CARPET MATS, 2 KEYS, NON SMOKER, £32,690 p/x welcome