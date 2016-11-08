Jaguar > XJ

Accessories

12.3" Active TFT crystal driver's instrument display, Analogue clock, Auto speed limiter, Blind spot monitor and reverse traffic detection, Blind spot monitoring with closing vehicle sensor and reverse traffic detection, Driver condition monitor, Front Parking Aid, HDD Navigation System with touch-screen and traffic message channel, Incontrol pro service, Incontrol remote premium, Jaguar Voice front, Lane departure warning system, Lane keep assist, LCD instrument dials, Multi function trip computer, Power boot opening and closing, Pro services and wifi hotspot, Speed sensitive variable PAS, Traffic sign recognition with adaptive speed limiter, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB digital radio module, Digital TV, InControl app, InControl protect, Media interface, Radio + MP3 compatible CD/DVD player with hard drive, Adaptive LED Headlights, Approach Illumination, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Auto high beam, Auto-dipping door mirrors in reverse gear, Automatic headlamp activation, Body coloured bumpers, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Electric folding auto dimming door mirrors with memory, Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation, Electric panoramic sunroof with electric sunblind, Front aerodynamic splitter, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front windscreen and timer, Heated rear window with timer, Heated rear windscreen, Laminated front side windows, Laminated windscreen, LED rear lights, LED tail lights, R-sport body kit, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Solar control glass, Tinted rear windows, Twin exhaust tailpipes with chrome finishers, 18 way electrically adjustable front seats with massage function, driver/passenger memory and heated/cooled front/rear seats, 18 way electrically adjustable heated and cooled sports front seats with driver and passenger memory, 3 spoke softgrain leather steering wheel, Air conditioning with 4 zone climate control, Door puddle lights, Driver and passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Driver's footrest, Electric sunblinds for rear side window, Footwell courtesy lights front and rear, Front centre armrest with power point and storage, Front head restraints, Gear shift indicator, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated glovebox, Interior mood lighting, Isofix on outer rear seats, Jaguar sense, JaguarDrive selector, Multifunction steering wheel, Premium carpet mats, Reach/rake electric adjustable steering column + entry/exit tilt away, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders + storage, Rear coat hooks, Rear head restraints, Softgrain leather trim to upper facia/door top roll/door pannier/door armrest/centre console lid, Softgrain leather upholstery, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Stainless steel kick plates, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Suedecloth premium headlining, Twin front cupholders, Two 12V sockets in rear, Highway pack - XJ, ABS/EBD, Active bonnet, All surface progress control, Autonomous emergency braking, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Electronic parking brake, Front and rear curtain airbags, Front side airbags, Pedestrian contact sensing and deployable bonnet, Seatbelt warning, Three 3 point rear seatbelts, Trac DSC (Dynamic Stability Control with 3 setting levels), Tyre pressure monitoring system, WHIPS whiplash protection system - front, Alarm/immobiliser, Drive away door locking, Keyless entry, Keyless Start, Remote central locking + deadlocks, Adaptive dynamics, Self levelling rear air suspension, Contrast stitching, 18" Alloy space saver spare wheel, Summer tyres