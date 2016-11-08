Jaguar > XJ

Accessories

Approach Illumination, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlamp activation, Body coloured bumpers, Chrome side power vents, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Electric folding auto dimming door mirrors with memory, Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation, Electric panoramic sunroof with electric sunblind, Headlamps - Xenon, with washers & Front LED Signature lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front windscreen and timer, Heated rear window with timer, Laminated front side windows, Laminated windscreen, LED tail lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Solar control glass, Tinted rear windows, Twin exhaust tailpipes with chrome finishers, 4 way adjustable front seat lumbar support, Air conditioning with 4 zone climate control, Door puddle lights, Driver and passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Driver's footrest, Electric adjustment to headrests, seat cushion extension and seat bolsters, Electric sunblind on rear window, Footwell courtesy lights front and rear, Front and rear carpet mat sets, Front centre armrest with power point and storage, Front head restraints, Gear shift indicator, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated glovebox, Illuminated rear vanity mirrors, Interior mood lighting, Jaguar sense, JaguarDrive selector, Multifunction steering wheel, Reach/rake electric adjustable steering column + entry/exit tilt away, Rear bench seat, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders + storage, Rear coat hooks, Rear head restraints, Stainless steel kick plates, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Twin front cupholders, Two 12V sockets in rear