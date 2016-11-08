loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar XJ

FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We offer this One Owner Jaguar XJ Luxury Long Wheel Base in Fantastic Condition throughout and with a Full Jaguar Service history. What a Stunning Colour Scheme! Here at Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence. Ask about our Extendable AA Warranties. Spec Includes- Privacy Glass, Full Cashew Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Telephone Bluetooth System, Voice Control, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Electric + Heated + Memory Seats, Metallic Paint, Four Zone Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Reverse Parking Camera, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Electric Rear Sunblind, Gloss Burr Walnut, Space Saver Spare Wheel, 19'' Inch Alloy Wheels, Power Folding Wing Mirrors, Cruise Control, Auto Headlights and Wipers, Auto Dimming Mirrors, AUX + USB + I POD, Parking Aid Pack, 2 Keys, Last serviced at 56,994 miles, Standard Features - Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/DVD), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Whiplash Protection System, Airbags, Power steering. 5 seats, Metallic Lunar Grey, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and Clear HPI report so Buy with Confidence. Extendable AA Warranties are available including AA Break Down cover. Please ask our Sale

  • Ad ID
    411681
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Mileage
    58299 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
£16,900

London Road
Sevenoaks, Kent
United Kingdom

