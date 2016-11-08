Jaguar > XJ

Variant name:V8 XJR ,Derivative:X351 ,Variant: 5.0 V8 Supercharged (550PS) XJR SWB
Sports seats, Variant: XJR, 14-way driver seat (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 20'' 'Style 5044' 5 split-spoke technical grey alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Driver and passenger seat memory, Engine power output: 550PS, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou¸ priv), Heated and cooled seats: front & rear, InControl Secure for Warranty, 'R' black side vents, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Gloss black window surrounds, Gloss black/gloss grille, Pirelli Tyres, Soft grain perforated leather seats, Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Dynamic Mode, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Engine: AJ133 5.0 V8 supercharged, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Four-zone automatic climate control, Front park aid, Heated front windscreen, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, Meridian 825W surround sound system, Model range: XJ (X351), Model Year: 2017, Navigation Pack (Europe), Navigation system, Panoramic roof, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Reverse Traffic Detection, Security system, Starter system: Stop/Start, 'R' intaglio, 'R' suspension, 'XJ' badge, Active sports exhaust, Adaptive LED headlamps, All-Surface Progress Control (ASPC), Automatic high beam assist (AHBA), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bodystyle: 4-door SWB, Bonnet: deployable, Brake calipers: red, Digital radio (DAB), Digital TV tuner, Flat-bottomed 'R' steering wheel, Ground clearance: standard, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Keyless entry + keyless start, LED rear tail lamps, Locking wheel nuts, MFD single view screen, Power boot lid (open and close), Premium suedecloth headlining, Pro services + Wi-Fi hotspot, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear camera parking aid, Rear Seat Remote Controls, Rear spoiler: fixed, Sill treadplates with 'R' branding, Soft door close - double lock, Speed limiter - 174 mph, Traffic Sign Recognition, Tyre pressure monitor, Vapour Recovery System, Vehicle protection: CAT 1, Voice recognition - front voice control, 'Jaguar script' badge, 'R' badge, Convex mirror glass, Drivetrain: rear wheel drive (RWD), Floor mats: carpet, Foot pedal: metal finish, Heated steering wheel, IP facia (leather), Occupancy sensor, RHD headlight reflectors, SOS/Assistance Call
The Parade,Ashford,Orbital Business Park
TN24 0HT
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017