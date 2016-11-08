Jaguar > XJ

Variant name:D V6 PREMIUM LUXURY ,Derivative:X351 ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Diesel (275PS) Premium Luxury SWB
Air quality sensing, 19'' 'Style 5043' 5 split-spoke alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Driver seat memory, Keyless entry, Meridian 380W premium sound system, Rear camera parking aid, 18'' alloy space saver spare wheel, 4-way lumbar adjustment, 4-way passenger lumbar adjustment, Dralon trim, Floor mats: carpet, Soft grain leather steering wheel, 8 inch touch-screen display, Acoustically laminated glass, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Bi-xenon headlights, Cruise control, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Driver's airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Electric seats, Electric windows, Emergency Brake Assist, Engine: 3.0 V6 diesel, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seat, Hydrophobic glass, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarDrive Selector, JaguarSense, JaguarVoice system, Model range: XJ (X351), Model Year: 2013, Navigation system, Panoramic glass sunroof, Passenger airbag, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Rear parking aid with touch-screen, Side airbags, Solar attenuating glass, Starter system: Stop/Start, 'XJ' badge, 3-flash lane change indicators, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Chrome side vents, Clear glass, Digital radio (DAB), Electric driver's seat, Electric passenger seat, Intrusion sensor, LED rear tail lamps, Media Hub including Front Media Interface, Power boot lid (open and close), Power heated memory door mirrors, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Sill treadplates: metal with 'Jaguar' lettering, Two-zone climate control, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, Chrome grille, Drivetrain: rear wheel drive (RWD), Foot pedal: standard, IP facia (leather), ISOFIX child seat anchorage, Morzine headlining
Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017