Jaguar > XJ

Accessories

Analogue clock,Automatic speed limiter,Front Parking Aid,HDD Navigation System with touch-screen and traffic message channel,Incontrol pro service,Incontrol remote premium,Jaguar Voice front,LCD instrument dials,Multi function trip computer,Park assist - Parallel; perpendicular and parking exit,Power boot opening and closing,Rear parking aid with visual display,Reversing camera,Speed sensitive variable power assisted steering,Surround camera system,Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming,DAB digital radio module,Digital TV,InControl app,InControl protect,Media interface,Meridian 1300W reference audio system with 26 premium speakers and conversation assist,Radio + MP3 compatible CD/DVD player with hard drive,Rear seat entertainment system with 10.2" screen with remote control,Approach Illumination,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Body coloured bumpers,Chrome radiator grille and surround,Chrome side power vents,Chrome window side surround,Electric adjustable door mirrors,Electric folding auto dimming door mirrors with memory,Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation,Electric panoramic sunroof with electric sunblind,Headlight washers,Heated door mirrors,Heated front windscreen and timer,Heated rear window with timer,Illuminated stainless steel tread plates,Laminated front side windows,Laminated windscreen,LED tail lights,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Solar control glass,Tinted rear windows,Twin exhaust tailpipes with chrome finishers,14 way electrically adjustable front seats with massage; driver+passenger memory and heated/cooled front+rear seats,4 way adjustable front seat lumbar support,Air conditioning with 4 zone climate control,Door puddle lights,Driver and passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors,Driver's footrest,Electric Individual rear seats with massage function,Electric rear window blind,Footwell courtesy lights front and rear,Front centre armrest with power point and storage,Front head restraints,Gear shift indicator,Heated steering wheel,Illuminated air vents front and rear,Illuminated glovebox,Illuminated rear vanity mirrors,Interior mood lighting,Isofix on outer rear seats,Jaguar sense,JaguarDrive selector,Leather headlining,LED reading lights,Multifunction steering wheel,Premium carpet mats,Reach/rake electric adjustable steering column + entry/exit tilt away,Rear business tables,Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders + storage,Rear coat hooks,Rear head restraints,Semi-aniline leather upholstery,Softgrain leather trim to upper facia/door top roll/door pannier/door armrest/centre console lid,Stainless steel kick plates,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Twin front cupholders,Two 12V sockets in rear,Illumination pack - XJ,Premium rear seat pack - XJ,Active bonnet,Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Electronic parking brake,Front and rear curtain airbags,Front side airbags,Pedestrian contact sensing and deployable bonnet,Seatbelt warning,Three 3 point rear seatbelts,Trac DSC (Dynamic Stability Control with 3 setting levels),Tyre pressure monitoring system,WHIPS whiplash protection system - front,Alarm/immobiliser,Drive away door locking,Keyless entry,Keyless Start,Remote central locking + deadlocks,Adaptive dynamics,Diesel particulate filter,Self levelling rear air suspension,Contrast stitching,20" Mataiva alloy wheels,Alloy space saver spare wheel