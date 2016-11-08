Jaguar > XJ

Variant name:D V6 R-SPORT ,Derivative:X351 ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) R-Sport SWB
Electric windows, JaguarDrive Control, 10.2 inch HLDF screen, Electric steering column, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) + Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Power boot lid (open and close), Touch Pro system, Adaptive Dynamics, Bluetooth audio streaming, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear window, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Solar attenuating panoramic glass sunroof, Starter system: Stop/Start, All-Surface Progress Control (ASPC), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Digital radio (DAB), Driver Condition Monitoring, Four-zone climate control, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Keyless entry, LED rear tail lamps, Navigation Pro system, Phosphor Blue Halo illumination, Pro services + Wi-Fi hotspot, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Soft door close - double lock, Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Tyre pressure monitor, Voice recognition - front voice control, Floor mats: 'Premium'
107 Glasgow Road,Edinburgh,
EH12 8LH
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017