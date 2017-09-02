Jaguar > XJ

Accessories

Analogue clock, Auto speed limiter, HDD Navigation System with touch-screen and traffic message channel, Jaguar Voice front, Lane departure warning system, LCD instrument dials, Multi function trip computer, Power boot opening and closing, Rear parking aid with visual display, Speed sensitive variable PAS, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, Media interface, Radio + MP3 compatible CD/DVD player with hard drive, Approach Illumination, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlamp activation, Body coloured bumpers, Elec adjustable/heated door mirrors including ground light, Electric folding auto dimming door mirrors with memory, Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation, Electric panoramic sunroof with electric sunblind, Headlamps - Xenon, with washers & Front LED Signature lights, Heated front windscreen and timer, Heated rear window, Laminated front side windows, Laminated windscreen, LED tail lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Side power vents, Solar control glass, Tinted rear windows, Twin exhaust tailpipes with chrome finishers, 10 way driver/8 way passenger electrically adjustable seats with driver memory, 3 Spoke leather multi function steering wheel, Air conditioning with 4 zone climate control, Bond Grain leather trim to upper facia, door top roll, armrest and centre console lid, Bond Grain leather upholstery, Door puddle lights, Driver and passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Driver's footrest, Electric sunblind on rear window, Footwell courtesy lights front and rear, Front and rear carpet mat sets, Front centre armrest with power point and storage, Front head restraints, Front seats with lumbar support, Heated front seats, Illuminated glovebox, Illuminated rear vanity mirrors, Interior mood lighting, Jaguar sense, JaguarDrive selector, Manual rear side blinds, Morzine headlining, Reach/rake electric adjustable steering column + entry/exit tilt away, Rear bench seat, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders + storage, Rear coat hooks, Rear head restraints, Stainless steel kick plates, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Twin front cupholders, Two 12V sockets in rear, ABS/EBD, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Electronic parking brake, Front side airbags, Side curtain airbags, Three 3 point rear seatbelts, Trac DSC (Dynamic Stability Control with 3 setting levels), WHIPS whiplash protection system - front, Drive away door locking, Keyless Start, Remote central locking + deadlocks, Ultrasonic intrusion sensing + passive sounder with battery back up, Adaptive dynamics