Jaguar XJ

£21,995
Variant: 3.0 V6 Diesel (275PS) Portfolio LWB

6-speed automatic transmission, Digital radio (DAB), Adaptive Dynamics, Adaptive xenon headlamps, Dynamic Stability Control, Foldback electric mirrors, Front LED signature lights, B + W surround sound system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bowers & Wilkins 1200W, Rear multimedia controls, Rear Seat Entertainment Pack, Soft grain perforated leather seats, 20'' 'Kasuga' alloy wheels, 8 inch DualView touch-screen display, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Central locking , Cruise control, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Driver's airbag, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarDrive Selector, JaguarSense, JaguarVoice system, Navigation system, Passenger airbag, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Security system, Side airbags, Steering: Right Hand Drive (RHD), Xenon headlights , 'XJ' badge, 20-way front seats (E), 3-flash lane change indicators, Adaptive front lighting, Automatic high beam assist (AHBA), Chrome side vents, Driver & passenger seat memory, DualView display with WhiteFire, Electric steering column, Electric sunblind, Four-zone climate control, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou¸ priv), Heated and cooled fixed rear seat, Heated and cooled seats: front, Keyless entry, Laminated glass, LED rear tail lamps, Manual side window blinds, Media Hub including Front Media Interface, Metal sill treadplates with 'Jaguar' lettering, Power boot lid (open and close), Privacy glass, Rain sensitive wipers, Rear camera parking aid, Rear view camera, Tyre pressure monitor, 18'' alloy space saver spare wheel, Floor mats: carpet, Foot pedal: standard, Heated leather steering wheel, Solar glass, Illuminated rear vanity mirror, Alloy space saver spare wheel

  • Ad ID
    305263
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    WJ11VGN
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    29307 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2011
  • Doors
    4
Wood Acre ,Saltash,Saltash Parkway
PL12 6LF,
United Kingdom

