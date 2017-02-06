loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar XJ

£25,500
car description

Variant name:D V6 PORTFOLIO ,Derivative:X351 ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Diesel (275PS) Premium Luxury SWB

Accessories

20'' 'Kasuga' alloy wheels, Adaptive xenon headlamps, Blind-spot monitoring, Comfort air conditioning: front and rear, Driver & passenger seat memory, Heated and cooled seats: front & rear, Keyless entry, Meridian surround audio system, Rear view camera, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Heated steering wheel, 8-speed automatic transmission, Electric driver's seat, Intelligent high beam, Tyre pressure monitor, 18'' alloy space saver spare wheel, Floor mats: carpet, Leather steering wheel, Soft grain perforated leather seats, 8 inch touch-screen display, Acoustically laminated glass, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dim interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Bi-xenon headlights, Cruise control, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Driver's airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric seats, Electric windows, Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seat, Hydrophobic glass, Intelligent Stop/Start, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarDrive Selector, JaguarSense, JaguarVoice system, Navigation system, Panoramic glass sunroof, Passenger airbag, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Rear parking aid with touch-screen, Security system, Side airbags, Solar attenuating glass, 3-flash lane change indicators, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Chrome power vents, Digital radio (DAB), LED rear tail lamps, Media Hub including Front Media Interface, Power boot lid (open and close), Power heated memory door mirrors, Rain sensitive wipers, Chrome grille, Foot pedal: standard, IP facia (leather), ISOFIX child seat anchorage, Rear wheel drive, Suedecloth headlining

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235171
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    SK62RYV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    29831 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2013
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
107 Glasgow Road,Edinburgh,
EH12 8LH,
United Kingdom

