Jaguar > XJ

Accessories

Analogue clock,Automatic speed limiter,Front Parking Aid,HDD Navigation System with touch-screen and traffic message channel,Jaguar Voice front,LCD instrument dials,Multi function trip computer,Power boot opening and closing,Rear parking aid with visual display,Reversing camera,Speed sensitive variable power assisted steering,Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming,DAB digital radio module,Media interface,Meridian surround audio system,Radio + MP3 compatible CD/DVD player with hard drive,Approach Illumination,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Body coloured bumpers,Electric adjustable door mirrors,Electric folding auto dimming door mirrors with memory,Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation,Electric panoramic sunroof with electric sunblind,Headlamps - Adaptive Front Lighting; with cornering lamps and intelligent high beam,Headlamps - Xenon; with washers & Front LED Signature lights,Heated door mirrors,Heated front windscreen and timer,Heated rear window with timer,Laminated front side windows,Laminated windscreen,LED tail lights,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Side power vents,Solar control glass,Tinted rear windows,Twin exhaust tailpipes with chrome finishers,4 way adjustable front seat lumbar support,Active front seat ventilation,Active rear seat ventilation,Air conditioning with 4 zone climate control,Door puddle lights,Driver and passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors,Driver's footrest,Electric adjustment to headrests; seat cushion extension and seat bolsters,Electric sunblind on rear window,Footwell courtesy lights front and rear,Front centre armrest with power point and storage,Front head restraints,Front passenger seat memory,Front seats with lumbar support,Heated steering wheel,Illuminated glovebox,Illuminated rear vanity mirrors,Interior mood lighting,Jaguar sense,JaguarDrive selector,Manual rear side sunblinds,Reach/rake electric adjustable steering column + entry/exit tilt away,Rear bench seat,Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders + storage,Rear coat hooks,Rear head restraints,Rear seat business trays,Softgrain leather trim to upper facia/door top roll/door pannier/door armrest/centre console lid,Stainless steel kick plates,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Twin front cupholders,Two 12V sockets in rear,Active bonnet,Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Electronic parking brake,Front side airbags,Side curtain airbags,Three 3 point rear seatbelts,Trac DSC (Dynamic Stability Control with 3 setting levels),Tyre pressure monitoring system,WHIPS whiplash protection system - front,Drive away door locking,Keyless entry,Keyless Start,Remote central locking + deadlocks,Ultrasonic intrusion sensing + passive sounder with battery back up,Adaptive dynamics,Alloy space saver spare wheel