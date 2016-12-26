loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar XJ

£49,995
Variant name:D V6 R-SPORT ,Derivative:X351 ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) R-Sport SWB

Italian Racing Red, 1 owner, Full service history, Leather, New Ivory, 20'' 'Mataiva' alloy wheels, Sports seats, 14-way driver seat (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 360-degree parking, 8-speed automatic transmission, Adaptive LED headlamps, Driver & passenger seat memory, Intelligent high beam, Meridian surround audio system, Perpendicular Parking System, Privacy glass, Surround Camera System, 'R'-style side sills, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Black mesh/chrome grille, Continental Tyres, Alloy space saver spare wheel, 8 inch DualView touch-screen display, Acoustically laminated glass, Adaptive Dynamics, JaguarSense. 5 seats, £49,995

  • Ad ID
    223538
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    WD16YSW
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5603 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Yeoford Way,Exeter,Marshbarton Trading Estate
EX2 8LB,
United Kingdom

