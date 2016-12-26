loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar XJ

£24,989
car description

Variant name:D V6 LUXURY SWB ,Derivative:X351 ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Diesel (275PS) Luxury SWB

Accessories

8 inch touch-screen display, Central locking , Cruise control, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Heated front seats, Jaguar SmartKey system, 6-speed automatic transmission, Privacy glass, 18'' alloy space saver spare wheel, 19'' 'Aleutian' alloy wheels, Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Driver's airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Foldback electric mirrors, Front LED signature lights, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Jaguar 400W Sound system, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarDrive Selector, JaguarSense, JaguarVoice system, Navigation system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Passenger airbag, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Security system, Side airbags, Xenon headlights , 10-way (driver) + 8-way (passenger) seats (E), 3-flash lane change indicators, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Chrome power vents, Driver seat memory, Electric steering column, Jaguar tyre repair system, Laminated glass, LED rear tail lamps, Media Hub including Front Media Interface, Power boot lid (open and close), Rain sensitive wipers, Two-zone climate control, Xenon headlamps with LED signature, Floor mats: carpet, Foot pedal: standard, Leather steering wheel, Solar glass, Bench rear seat

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223535
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    HJ12OSO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    47086 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2012
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
West Quay Road,Poole,
BH15 1JF,
United Kingdom

