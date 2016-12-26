Jaguar > XJ

Variant name:Diesel Saloon Portfolio ,Derivative:Portfolio ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Diesel (275PS) Portfolio SWB
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive xenon headlamps, 20'' 'Venom' diamond turned alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Advanced EBA, Brake calipers: red, Comfort air conditioning: front and rear, Driver & passenger seat memory, Electric driver's seat, Heated and cooled seats: front, Meridian surround audio system, Rear spoiler: fixed, Rear view camera, 18'' alloy space saver spare wheel, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Black mesh/chrome grille, Continental Tyres, Floor mats: carpet, Gloss Black side power vents, Heated steering wheel, 8 inch touch-screen display, Acoustically laminated glass, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dim exterior mirrors, Auto-dim interior mirror, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Driver's airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric seats, Electric windows, Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Four-zone automatic climate control, Front park aid, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear window, Hydrophobic glass, Intelligent Stop/Start, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarDrive Selector, JaguarSense, JaguarVoice system, Meridian 825W high premium sound system, Navigation system, Panoramic glass sunroof, Passenger airbag, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Rear parking aid with touch-screen, Security system, Side airbags, Solar attenuating glass, Voice Control, 3-flash lane change indicators, Adaptive front lighting, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Digital radio (DAB), Electric steering column, Electric sunblind, Intelligent high beam, Keyless entry + keyless start, LED rear tail lamps, Media Hub including Front Media Interface, Power boot lid (open and close), Power foldback mirror Pack, Privacy glass, Rain sensitive wipers, Rear camera parking aid, Remote control central locking, Soft door close - double lock, Sports exhaust, Tyre pressure monitor, Curtain airbags, Foot pedal: standard, Heated leather steering wheel, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, Leather steering wheel, Rear wheel drive
5 Milton Gate,Oxford,Milton Park
OX14 4TX,
United Kingdom
