JAGUAR XJ Diesel 3.0d V6 Premium Luxury 4dr Auto

£46,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: Diesel 3.0d V6 Premium Luxury 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4961 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Ultimate Black

Accessories

Jaguar XJ Diesel Saloon Finished in Ultimate Black Specification Includes Leather, Jet 'Taurus', Bluetooth audio streaming, Front Media Interface, Panoramic glass sunroof, 12.3 inch full-colour TFT display, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Full LED automatic headlamps, Meridian 380W premium sound system, Power boot lid (open and close), Rear camera parking aid, Heated steering wheel, Acoustically laminated glass, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dim interior mirror, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric Parking Brake, Electric seats, Electric windows, Heated front windscreen, Satellite Navigation, All-Surface Progress Control (ASPC), Digital radio (DAB), Electric steering column, InControl Apps, Keyless start, 8 inch touch-screen display, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312170
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4961 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Listers Jaguar Solihull
Solihull, B904BA, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

