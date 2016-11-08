loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ D V6 PREMIUM LUXURY Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: D V6 PREMIUM LUXURY Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51200 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: British Racing Green

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Panoramic Roof Keyless Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Power Tailgate Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Remote Boot Release Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Metallic Paint Front Armrest Speed Limiter

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409283
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    51200 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
