loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR XJ D V6 PORTFOLIO SWB / THE BEST COLOUR COMBINATION Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: D V6 PORTFOLIO SWB / THE BEST COLOUR COMBINATION Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35900 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Caviar Red Metallic With Ivory Hide

Accessories

Westwell Jones Jaguar Specialists are very pleased to offer this top of the range Jaguar XJ Portfolio standard wheel base finished in the extremely desirable colour combination of Caviar Red metallic with contrasting Ivory Hide piped in Mocha and Burr Walnut interior Veneers, complemented with a Warm Charcoal dash. Only 1 owner from new and having just covered 35,900 miles with a fully documented Jaguar main agent service history, comprising of 3 stamps in the book. With an original list price in excess of £67,000, this is the perfect time to purchase! Factory specification to include luxury Alcantara/Suede roof linings in Ivory, 8'' colour touch screen satellite navigation system with Bluetooth telephone preparation, Digital TV function, heated and cooled electric front seats with lumbar and driver memory function, heated and cooled rear seats, electric sliding glass panoramic roof, quad zone climate control, cruise control, heated multi function Walnut and leather steering wheel, heated front windscreen with rain sensitive wipers, front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera, electric and power folding door mirrors, electric windows with rear privacy glass, Bower and Wilkins 1200w premium Hi Fi system with DAB radio, music duke box hard drive, Aux input, USB and ipod connectivity and totally unmarked 20'' Kasuga alloy wheels. A very desirable XJ with the right specification! Complete with 2 keys and service book and book pack. PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWROOM TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409302
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35900 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£26,990

Westwell Jones Ltd
GU149SL
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!