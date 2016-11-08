loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ d V6 Portfolio 4dr Auto [LWB] [8]

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: d V6 Portfolio 4dr Auto [LWB] [8] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17303 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Rhodium Silver Metallic

20'' Orona Alloy Wheels,Meridian Surround Audio System,Rear View Camera,Front Park Aid,Blind Spot Monitor,Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seats,4 Way Lumbar and Bolster Adjustment,Front Winged Headrests,Rear Seat Recline,Adaptive Xenon Headlamps,Automatic High Beam,Memory Function,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyless Entry,2 Year Approved Jaguar Warranty

  • Ad ID
    407838
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17303 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£26,500

Guy Salmon Jaguar Maidstone
Maidstone, ME207UB, Kent
United Kingdom

