JAGUAR XJ d V6 Portfolio 4dr Auto [LWB] [8]

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: d V6 Portfolio 4dr Auto [LWB] [8] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17303 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Rhodium Silver Metallic
20'' Orona Alloy Wheels,Meridian Surround Audio System,Rear View Camera,Front Park Aid,Blind Spot Monitor,Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seats,4 Way Lumbar and Bolster Adjustment,Front Winged Headrests,Rear Seat Recline,Adaptive Xenon Headlamps,Automatic High Beam,Memory Function,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyless Entry,2 Year Approved Jaguar Warranty
Guy Salmon Jaguar Maidstone
Maidstone, ME207UB, Kent
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017