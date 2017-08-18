Jaguar - XJ-C 4.2 Coupé - 1978 - beautiful investment

car description

With the introduction of the XJ-C (coupe) In 1975, Jaguar launched one of the most exclusive models of its history, These cars are, compared to other cars, barely put up for sale.Until 1978, only 6505 copies of the two-door XJ-C coupé were built with a 6 cylinder. Only 37 copies were produced during 1978. The majority of those were RHD and some of those were sold in the United States. This is an original European LHD Jaguar XJ-Coupé, a very unique car and a real collector’s item.This Jaguar XJ-C 4.2 was delivered new in Germany and came to the Netherlands in 1999.The Royal Blue paint has a nice shine and the vinyl-top is in good condition, at the bottom of the 2 front screens there are some blisters under the paint. The interior has aged nicely, is intact and complete. The underside of the car is solid and has always been well maintained. The well-running engine and gearbox exhibit some “sweat”, all the gauges in the dashboard function and the chrome work looks very neat. The car features the original hubcaps and the Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection is valid until 8 April 2018.The 4.2 6 cylinder engine is known for its suppleness and reliability. Brand:JaguarModel:XJ-COdometer reading:20,679 kmmodel: coupé Engine:6 cylinder in-line engine.Fuel: petrolColour:Royal blueVIN:XJ642L2J53785BWRegistration:Dutch registration numberThis Jaguar coupé with its beautiful design is a "must have" and its limited number of copies produced provides a stable and steady appreciation. With this classic car you're never "underdressed". We can help arrange worldwide transport, please get in touch for more information (free of obligations).You are welcome to view the vehicle in Oss, the Netherlands before you bid. For all questions and to schedule a visit, please contact Catawiki.